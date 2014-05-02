Wall Street drifts with eyes on Fed; Intel drops
NEW YORK U.S. stocks ended little changed in light volume on Monday, with traders eyeing a Federal Reserve meeting expected to result in an interest rate increase later this week.
LONDON Inflationary pressures in the euro zone have increased marginally but remain subdued, an indicator designed to predict cyclical trends showed on Friday.
The Eurozone Future Inflation Gauge (EZFIG), published by the Economic Cycle Research Institute, nudged up to 93.0 in March from 92.8.
"Although the EZFIG rose in March, it is not far from its earlier lows. As such, euro zone inflation pressures, while having edged up, are still restrained," said Lakshman Achuthan, ECRI's chief operations officer.
The European Central Bank is widely expected to leave monetary policy unchanged when it meets next week, despite inflation being well below its target of close to 2 percent.
Consumer prices rose just 0.7 percent in April, below expectations and still within the ECB's "danger zone" of under 1 percent.
TOKYO Crude oil prices hovered near three-month lows on Tuesday in Asian trading, with investors waiting for key reports and data that may shed light on a supply overhang in the global market.
TOKYO The dollar inched up against a basket of currencies on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury yields extended their rise ahead of an expected interest rate rise by the Federal Reserve.