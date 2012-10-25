Ukraine PM sees IMF deal by end-Feb amid new fighting in east
BRUSSELS Kiev expects to reach a deal with the International Monetary Fund by the end of the month to allow the next tranche of aid, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said on Friday.
DUBLIN Ireland would like the European Central Bank to make clear whether its new bond-buying program would be available to Dublin when its exits its EU-IMF bailout next year, the deputy finance minister said on Thursday.
"It is not clear that a country exiting a program can take advantage," Brendan Howlin told state broadcaster RTE, when asked if Ireland wanted to access the ECB's Outright Monetary Financing program.
"The simple assertion of that as a prospect would have an immediate impact on our bond spread," he said.
BRUSSELS Euro zone lenders and the International Monetary Fund have reached agreed between themselves to present a common stance to Greece later on Friday in talks on reforms and the fiscal path Athens must take, euro zone officials said.
WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that it expects its board to consider the next loan disbursement to Ukraine in the coming weeks, once some remaining issues are resolved.