DUBLIN Ireland would like the European Central Bank to make clear whether its new bond-buying program would be available to Dublin when its exits its EU-IMF bailout next year, the deputy finance minister said on Thursday.

"It is not clear that a country exiting a program can take advantage," Brendan Howlin told state broadcaster RTE, when asked if Ireland wanted to access the ECB's Outright Monetary Financing program.

"The simple assertion of that as a prospect would have an immediate impact on our bond spread," he said.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Susan Fenton)