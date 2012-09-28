BERLIN Italy's Finance Minister Vittorio Grilli said in Berlin on Friday that the euro zone's bank supervision plans should not be slowed down despite the worries about speed.

"We are absolutely convinced it is necessary and feasible to do it quickly," Grilli told reporters at a business seminar. "We back this deadline (set by the Commission)."

"If there are concerns about not going too fast they should be taken into account but this cannot in itself be an excuse for slowing it down."

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has repeatedly cautioned against expectations that a deal could be reached by the end of the year, a target set up euro zone leaders.

Schaeuble was also at Friday's seminar but Grilli said they had not had time for a one-on-one discussion on the matter.

Differences of opinion over what precisely is needed to create a banking union among the euro zone's 17 countries and other EU states that decide to join have plagued discussions since the start.

