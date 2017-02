TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Wednesday he hoped European officials came to a firm conclusion on measures to tackle their sovereign debt crisis that would help to stabilize financial markets.

Azumi spoke to reporters after the dollar fell below 76 yen and approached its record low set on Tuesday of 75.73 yen.

Doubts that Europe can come up with a convincing solution to its debt crisis have been driving safe-haven flows into the Japanese currency.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Michael Watson and Edmund Klamann)