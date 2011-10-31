How is the EFSF related to the ESM, by way of a SPIV and an FTT levy? Here is a short guide to jargon created by the European Union in its policy efforts to resolve its sovereign debt crisis.

Here are brief explanations of the main terms.

* Basel 2.5: Transitional accounting rules to calculate banks' capital buffers and requirements. The first of the Basel Accords, named after the Swiss city where its secretariat is based, laid out banking supervision in 1988 and was later strengthened in the form of Basel II. Basel III will require banks to have higher capital reserves than Basel II.

* CRAs: Credit rating agencies, which assign a grade for companies and countries issuing debt to indicate the likelihood of a default.

* CRD: Capital Requirements Directive. The Basel Accords are mainly implemented in the European Union via this law.

* EFSF: European Financial Stability Facility. This is a Luxembourg-registered rescue fund backed by guarantees from euro zone countries for a total of 780 billion euros. To preserve its top-notch credit rating, it can lend only up to 440 billion euros ($620 billion).

* EFSM: European Financial Stabilization Mechanism. This is a smaller bailout fund backed by all 27 members of the EU.

* ESM: European Stability Mechanism. This is a permanent rescue fund to take over from the EFSF from 2013.

* Ecofin: Economic and Financial Affairs Council. It is the regular meeting of finance ministers of the EU's 27 member states.

* FTT: Financial Transactions Tax. The European Commission has proposed imposing a tax on trading bonds and shares in the EU as soon as 2014, although trading in currencies would be exempt. The Commission wants the levy to be paid by financial institutions in the EU. Britain strongly opposes the idea.

* July 21: An agreement following a euro zone summit on July 21 to enhance the powers of the EFSF to allow it to raise funds to recapitalize banks, among other initiatives. Emergency measures for Greece later unraveled and were superseded by another summit deal on Oct 26.

* MAD: Markets Abuse Directive. Along with MiFID (see below), the EU legislates to try to protect investors and improve the transparency and regulation of opaque financial instruments such as derivatives.

* MiFID: Markets in Financial Instruments Directive.

* MFF: Multiannual Financial Framework. This is the EU's longer-term budget. The next one needs to be negotiated for the 2014-2020 period.

* PSI: Private sector involvement. Negotiators representing banks and insurers have agreed to a 50 percent writedown of their Greek debt holdings, although it remains to be seen if enough institutions will sign up to the deal.

* SPIV: Special purpose investment vehicle. The euro zone is considering setting up this vehicle to help boost the firepower of the EFSF to around 1 trillion euros. Under the scheme, one or more vehicles could be set up to invest in sovereign bonds in the primary market, where bonds are issued, and the secondary market, where they are traded. ($1 = 0.705 Euros)

(Reporting By Robin Emmott in Brussels; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)