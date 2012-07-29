PARIS Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker told a French newspaper on Sunday there was "no time to lose" in stabilizing the euro zone and decisions would be made by policy makers in the coming days.

In the interview published on the website of Le Figaro daily, Juncker said leaders would work together with the European Central Bank, without compromising its independence, in order to stem the market turmoil shaking the single-currency bloc and sending Spanish and Italian bond yields soaring.

"We will decide what needs to be done in the next few days. There is no time to lose," Juncker was quoted as saying.

The interview appeared to be identical to one Juncker gave to German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung, which was also made available on Sunday.

