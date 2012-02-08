LUXEMBOURG Luxembourg Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker, who chairs meetings of euro zone finance ministers, said he would decide later on Wednesday whether to call finance ministers together on Thursday to discuss Greece's rescue package.

Speaking to reporters in Luxembourg, Juncker said discussions continued in Athens and it was only once those negotiations are finalized that he could convene a Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers.

"I'll decide tonight on whether there will be a Eurogroup tomorrow night," Juncker said. "It depends on the results of the talks in Athens."

