Germany's lower house of parliament approved new powers for the euro zone's bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) on Thursday. Germany's upper house of parliament, the Bundesrat, is expected to ratify it on September 30.

Cyprus's parliament also approved a wider mandate for the rescue fund on Thursday.

The EFSF expansion must be approved by national parliaments before it can come into law, but some countries will not give their verdict on widening the fund's powers until next month.

Here are details on which of the 17 countries in the euro zone have approved the EFSF and who still has to vote on it:

APPROVED:

BELGIUM

CYPRUS

FINLAND

FRANCE

GERMANY

GREECE

IRELAND

ITALY

LUXEMBOURG

PORTUGAL

SPAIN

SLOVENIA

* YET TO APPROVE:

AUSTRIA: Austria is to vote on Sept 30.

ESTONIA: Estonia is voting on later on Thursday.

MALTA:

NETHERLANDS: Most of the changes do not legally require parliamentary approval, but politically, the government needs its backing and will put the matter to a vote by early October.

SLOVAKIA: The Slovakian parliament should hold the vote on strengthening the euro zone's bailout fund before the next EU leaders' summit on October 17-18, Prime Minister Iveta Radicova and two other coalition parties said on Wednesday. Parliament reconvenes on October 11 so the vote is expected between October 11 and October 16. Slovakia should be the last to vote.