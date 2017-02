BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel does not expect a quick end to the sovereign debt crisis, saying on Saturday it would take a decade to reach better times.

"(It will) certainly take a decade until we are in a better position again," Merkel said in her weekly podcast, a day after the euro zone failed to get new money for its bailouts at a G20 summit and Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou won a vote of confidence as the currency bloc attempts to prevent the crisis from spreading further.

