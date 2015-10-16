ATHENS Greece is willing to support Turkey over migration but will not compromise on national issues, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday after attending an EU Summit in Brussels.

EU leaders agreed overnight to offer Ankara cash, easier visa terms and a 're-energized' consideration of Turkey's membership bid. But Tsipras said it expected Turkey meet all obligations expected from aspiring EU members.

"If Turkey makes steps, substantive and real steps, particularly on human rights and democratization, that will be an important step for us.

"But we must not forget these steps must also include a change of stance by Turkey concerning the occupation of the northern part of Cyprus," Tsipras told Greek lawmakers.

Cyprus, a fellow EU member and close ally of Greece, has been ethnically split since a Turkish invasion in 1974 triggered by a brief coup engineered by the military then ruling Greece.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas)