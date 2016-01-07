A one Euro coin is seen in this picture illustration taken in Rome, Italy July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

LONDON Euro zone money markets priced in on Thursday around a 50 percent chance that the European Central Bank lowers its deposit rate deeper into negative territory at its March meeting.

Forward EONIA rates dated for the ECB's meeting on March 10 are trading at -0.30 percent, around 5 basis points below the overnight rate of -0.25 percent. Analysts said this indicated around half of a further 10 basis point cut is priced.

"Markets are reconsidering the ECB's stance and further rate cuts are entering expectations again," said Commerzbank strategist Benjamin Schroeder, expecting the ECB to cut its depo rate to -0.40 percent in March from its current -0.30 percent.

