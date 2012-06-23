ROME The message that Germany, France, Italy and Spain want to come out of next week's European Union summit is that the euro will survive, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Friday.

"We expect the conclusions of the EU summit will be more solid and credible compared with previous summits as far as growth is concerned," Monti said after a four-way meeting in Rome.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Monti also want the June 28-29 summit to come up with a "clear medium- and long-term vision for greater integration" in the euro zone, he said.

Finally, next week's summit should "put at ease the financial markets expectations," he said before shifting into English from Italian to add "that the euro is here to stay and we all mean it."

