President Barack Obama speaks during an event at Abraham Lincoln High School in Denver, September 27, 2011. Obama travelled to Denver to highlight his American Jobs Act proposal, part of which will modernize schools across the country. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON European nations have not done enough to fix weaknesses in their financial sector, President Barack Obama said on Wednesday, keeping pressure on euro zone leaders to resolve the region's debt crisis.

The U.S. economy's recovery has been hampered by global issues including the Arab Spring uprisings that pushed up energy prices and the financial health of European countries, Obama said.

"In Europe, we haven't seen them deal with their financial system and banking system as effectively as they need to," he said in a question and answer session with U.S. Hispanic media.

Obama, whose re-election chances in 2012 have been hurt by persistently high unemployment and fears of another recession in the United States, said on Monday the debt crisis in Europe was "scaring the world."