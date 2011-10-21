PARIS Relentless crisis management is straining the Franco-German relationship that underpins the euro, pitting Paris against Berlin over how best to leverage the EFSF rescue fund to contain the currency bloc's debt fiasco.

Sources have used words like "dire" and "explosive" to describe recent exchanges between the French and German camps, whose disagreement over whether to draw the European Central Bank deeper into the rescue effort could derail a promised crisis plan.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy has managed to get his way on a series of euro zone issues in past months, despite pressure to bow to Germany and its greater economic weight.

This time German Chancellor Angela Merkel has dug in her heels against his push to save France's prized triple-A rating by defining the European Financial Stability Fund as a bank able to tap ECB funds, and so bail out French commercial banks.

Her hands tied by rules that mean the Bundestag's budget committee must approve all key decisions about the EFSF, Merkel is blocking Sarkozy's efforts to ensure the rescue fund, rather than governments, picks up most of the tab for rescuing banks weighed down by rapidly devaluing Greek debt.

Yet Sarkozy's trump card in negotiations that could now run until Wednesday is that Germany would be left carrying even more of the burden of supporting the euro zone if recapitalizing French banks costs Paris its AAA rating.

"In different ways, France and Germany are both standing with their backs to the wall," said Thomas Klau, head of the Paris office of the European Council on Foreign Relations.

"But Sarkozy has a powerful argument which is that if France loses its triple A, it would increase the overall risk to the euro zone, so it is in Germany's interest as much as France's to avoid such a scenario."

The rift has forced EU leaders to tack on an extra summit next week in the search for a credible strategy in a crisis that began to emerge in Greece in late 2009 and is now weighing on growth prospects as far away as Asia and Latin America.

Underlining the gravity of the situation, Sarkozy missed the birth of his first child with first lady Carla Bruni on Thursday by jumping on a plane to Frankfurt to catch Merkel during a gap in her engagements and try and break the deadlock.

"The outside impression is disastrous. It does not appear a bright example of superior statesmanship," muttered Eurogroup Chairman Jean-Claude Juncker, asked about the image Europe is giving of its handling of the crisis as euro zone finance officials arrived for talks in Brussels on Friday.

TOO MUCH TO LOSE

France and Germany have staked too much on the euro to be less than fully committed to saving it, but while France believes the euro zone must swallow the losses caused by stragglers and move on, Germany wants bondholders, not taxpayers, to pay the bill.

Sarkozy has met Merkel halfway on some issues in recent weeks, vowing for example to push for German-style budget-balancing rules in France and across the euro zone.

But Paris now seems isolated in its push to allow the EFSF to tap ECB funds -- a move that Germany, the ECB and the European Commission say would violate an EU treaty prohibition on monetary financing of governments.

Sarkozy has won Merkel over on other issues she initially resisted, such as calling for regular meetings of the 17-nation euro zone or having the ECB buy bonds on the secondary market, and his stubbornness suggests he thinks he can do so again.

Merkel told her parliamentary caucus on Friday that the path for using the ECB to ease liquidity problems was closed, but some observers are unconvinced.

"I think the Germans will end up giving in, even if they aren't happy about it. They have too much to lose," said Jean-Thomas Lesueur, head of the Institut Thomas More think-tank.

"You get the impression the Germans feel a bit like they've been had, but it's always the same, they say no until they say yes -- like when you have a grumpy old uncle who says 'no, no, no' and then he caves in and gives you what you want."

U.S. President Barack Obama added pressure on Thursday, telling Sarkozy and Merkel on a video conference he hoped a crisis plan would be in place, as promised, before France's G20 Summit in Cannes on November 3-4.

Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao also struck a new tone of exasperation in comments on Friday urging action to contain the crisis. China holds an estimated quarter of its $3.2 trillion of foreign exchange reserves in euros.

Sarkozy and Merkel meet again on Saturday evening in Brussels, knowing that a failure to hatch a deal could be catastrophic for financial markets.

CHALK AND CHEESE

France and Germany, whose economies account for 50 percent of euro zone output, are tied by their dependence on the long-term health of the euro.

Merkel, constrained by a complex political system and haunting memories of German hyperinflation, has been criticized for dragging her feet while the euro crisis worsened.

The sometimes hot-headed Sarkozy, helped until recently by having a gifted negotiator at his side in ex-finance minister Christine Lagarde, has been credited with shrewd diplomacy in brokering deals with Merkel such as the second Greek bailout.

But German taxpayers, much more so than French ones, are fed up with bearing the cost of bailing out euro states.

Losing France's cherished AAA rating in a bank bailout would not only deliver a huge blow to Sarkozy six months before a presidential election, but the pressure on the country's borrowing costs would feed the euro crisis.

It would send more investors fleeing from euro zone bonds, widen French yield premiums over Bunds, and could fuel fears of France getting lumped as a problem debtor with Italy and Spain.

It would also affect the clout of the EFSF, whose key backers are France and Germany.

"If the markets started treating France like Italy, that would make the crisis even more intractable," said Klau.

"If France lost its triple A it would trigger all sorts of chain reactions -- diminishing the EFSF's capacity to intervene being one of them -- and it would put an even bigger burden on the ECB. It's clear the French national interest and the German national interest on the issue of France's AAA are the same."

But even if personal relations between Sarkozy and Merkel have never been overly warm, this may prove just one of the many rocky patches that Paris and Berlin have weathered in Europe's post-war integration.

"The Franco-German relationship has always been resilient enough to recover," said Klau. "This will add a new scar to an old hide that already bears many."

(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)