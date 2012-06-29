BRUSSELS Euro zone experts discussed a Finnish proposal for Spain and Italy to issue covered bonds to make their debt more attractive and to allow the euro zone's permanent bailout fund to bid at primary auctions of the two countries, officials said on Thursday.

The aim of the Eurogroup Working Group of deputy finance ministers and treasury officials is to find a way to lower financing costs for the two sovereigns that European Union leaders meeting in Brussels could discuss later.

"The EWG is discussing the Finnish proposal on covered bonds and their role in primary market support for Spain and Italy," one euro zone official said.

The idea is for the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to help Spain and Italy at primary auctions of their bonds through a bond buying program. But for such support to be effective, the ESM would have to drop its preferred creditor status.

"If you are selling your government bonds in the open market, you cannot give one of the buyers a preferred creditor status - that does not make any sense, so the ESM would not have a preferred creditor status in such a situation," the euro zone official said.

The ESM's preferred creditor status is also an issue discussed in relation to up to 100 billion euros of emergency loans for the recapitalization of the Spanish banking sector, as investors are worried they would be paid last in case of a default by Madrid.

MORE ATTRACTIVE BONDS

Once the governments of Spain and Italy find suitable collateral for a bond issue, which could be government assets or dedicated tax revenue streams, the covered bonds themselves would be more attractive to investors.

The covered bonds would also be issued under international, rather than local law, to offer additional guarantees that such borrowing could not be easily restructured in the future.

The ESM could then announce that it stands ready to participate in the auction of such bonds if needed.

"If the collateral is seen by the markets as of value, the most likely outcome would be that the ESM would not need to buy any bonds, as the issue would be a success even without the ESM," the official said.

The preparatory work by the EWG is likely to be the basis for discussions of euro zone leaders, who are keen to come up with a more immediate fix to the sovereign debt crisis at a summit devoted mainly to growth and a vision of euro zone fiscal and economic integration over the next 10 years.

"The objective is to get the technical work done so that the leaders can look at it later tonight," a second euro zone official said.

But there was no unanimity on the proposal yet.

"It is not yet clear whether everyone backs the proposal and if it will be accepted by Spain," a third euro zone official said.

NEGATIVE PLEDGE HURDLE

One hurdle is a negative pledge clause on some Italian bonds, which guarantees the bondholder that the sovereign will not issue debt at better terms.

"It's an incomplete solution which does not go to the core of the issue, which is the stabilization of the eurozone," an Italian source said about the Finnish proposal on covered bonds.

"It even risks having negative effects because operations funded through covered bonds would have a privileged status over those which are not funded this way," the source said.

But the first euro zone official said that problem was solvable.

"You can give the same collateral to the holders of the bonds with the negative pledge clause - then they are on equal footing," the official said.

The main stumbling block was not technical but political, the official said.

"If member states in distress can overcome the political hurdle that now they have to provide collateral it could all work out pretty nicely," the first official said.

To access ESM support at primary auctions, Italy and Spain would have to apply formally for a program and sign a memorandum of understanding listing conditions for such help.

Neither government is keen to do that, because of the political stigma attached, the imposed conditions and the prospect of intrusive monitoring.

"The big hurdle is a political one -- Italian pride. Throughout this crisis we keep having situations that somebody's pride stops us from taking reasonable action. Then two, three months pass and they do it anyway," the first official said.

(Reporting By Luke Baker, Julien Toyer, Francesco Guarascio and Jan Strupczewski, editing by Mike Peacock)