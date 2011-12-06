BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday what a rating agency does is its own responsibility when she was asked about a warning by Standard & Poor's that it may carry out a mass downgrade of euro zone countries.

Merkel said that European Union leaders would make decisions at a summit later this week to win confidence. She said it was a long process.

"What a ratings agency does is its own responsibility," Merkel said at a news conference in Berlin. When asked again about the looming downgrade moments later, said she had nothing to add to what she had already said.

(Reporting By Stephen Brown, Alexandra Hudson and Gareth Jones, writing by Erik Kirschbaum)