PARIS Socialist Francois Hollande, a frontrunner for France's 2012 presidential election, said his party wanted a national debate on writing deficit controls into the constitution if Europe demands it.

His apparent shift on the so-called "golden rule" -- which the Socialist Party had so far flatly rejected -- came after French and German leaders announced on Tuesday that all euro zone countries would be asked to vote on adopting such a rule by mid-2012.

Hollande, who opinion polls show capable of beating President Nicolas Sarkozy in April's election, stopped short of offering support for the reform this year and called for a national debate on exactly how the rule would work.

He also said a package of measures announced by Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday was too little too late and he slammed the French leader for caving in to German opposition to the issuance of common euro zone bonds, which he said "risks costing the euro zone dearly."

"Since all euro zone countries will have to adopt the golden rule before summer 2012, I ask that the subject be discussed in France as part of the presidential election," he told Le Parisien newspaper in an interview published on Wednesday.

"The question of what exactly is the nature and content of this rule will have to be decided at that point."

To face Sarkozy in next year's election, Hollande must first win the Socialist candidacy. A survey by pollster Ifop this month showed he is more popular among left-wing voters than his rival, Martine Aubry, with 42 percent of respondents saying they supported his candidacy versus 34 for Aubry.

France's National Assembly has already passed legislation on the "golden rule." But in order to become law, a constitutional change needs to be approved by a three-fifths majority vote in a special bicameral session of Parliament -- impossible without support from the Socialist Party.

Hollande, who has cast himself as a fiscally responsible alternative to Sarkozy in the upcoming race, said the reform was "a convenient way for Nicolas Sarkozy to exonerate himself from responsibility with regard to the deepening deficit and rising budget deficit."

The change would not go into effect until 2013 and has been criticized as less rigorous than its German counterpart.

Hollande said he opposed the harmonization of corporate tax regimes in France and Germany -- a key plank of the measures put forward by Sarkozy and Merkel on Tuesday.

"The time already lost has contributed to the weakening of the euro zone. The time that will be wasted will lead, if nothing is done quickly, to its breakdown."

He kept his most critical words for Sarkozy's rejection of common euro debt issuance as a solution to bloc's debt crisis.

"Nicolas Sarkozy abdicated ... The French head of state completely got into line behind the German position by criticizing euro bonds under the pretext that they would weaken the most important states, France and Germany," he told Le Parisien.

A Ifop poll published on July 21 showed Hollande beating Sarkozy in a head-to-head race by 57 percent of votes versus 43 percent for the incumbent.

