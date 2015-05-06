Snap surges after IPO banks give flurry of 'buy' ratings
Shares of Snap Inc jumped nearly 5 percent on Monday after several of the Snapchat owner's IPO underwriters handed it badly needed "buy" ratings.
BRUSSELS Euro zone retail sales were weaker than expected in March, data showed on Wednesday, turning negative on a monthly basis for the first time since last September.
The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said retail sales in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell 0.8 percent month-on-month for a 1.6 percent year-on-year rise.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected only a 0.7 percent monthly fall and a 2.4 percent annual increase.
The decline in sales came despite a sharp improvement of sentiment both among consumers and in the retail sector in March, as measured by the European Commission's monthly economic sentiment survey.
A 2.7 percent monthly drop in the volume of automotive fuel seemed to have the biggest downward impact on the headline number, followed by a 0.8 percent decline in the volume of sales of non-food products.
Retail sales in the euro zone's biggest economy Germany fell 2.3 percent month-on-month in March and were 0.3 percent lower in the second biggest France.
In year-on-year terms in the euro zone, a 0.7 percent fall in petrol sales partially offset a 3 percent rise in the sales of non-food products.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
NEW YORK Several U.S. options exchanges, including those run by Nasdaq Inc and the New York Stock Exchange, declared "self-help" alerts against CBOE Holdings Inc's CBOE Options Exchange for a short time on Monday, signaling problems processing trades.