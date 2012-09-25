HELSINKI Spain does not need a new bailout program but simply to regain market confidence, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday.

Investors are watching euro zone leaders' comments on Spain and its financing needs closely for signs of any terms that may be imposed on Madrid in exchange for aid from the European Central Bank and euro zone rescue funds.

Asked if Spain needed a new bailout, Schaeuble said it did not need a "new program". The country was making progress with reforms, he added, and just needed to win the markets' confidence.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Writing by Patrick Graham)