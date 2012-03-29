BRUSSELS An upturn in economic sentiment in the euro zone ran out of steam in March as manufacturers and builders faced a drop in orders, a survey showed on Thursday, dampening hopes of a return to growth in the first quarter.

Sentiment picked up for services and retail and among consumers but remained negative across all sectors, the European Commission's economic sentiment index showed.

The overall index reading dipped by 0.1 points to 94.4, broadly in line with the 94.6 average forecast by 30 economists in a Reuters poll. The dip followed two months of increases.

The figures are consistent with purchasing managers indexes a week ago, which indicated the euro zone's economy took an unexpected turn for the worse in March, hit by a sharp fall in French and German factory activity.

Howard Archer, chief UK and European economist at IHS Global Insight, said the slip, while only marginal, was a blow to euro zone recovery hopes and confirmed his view that the bloc contracted again in the first quarter and was in danger of shrinking further in the second quarter.

"While the slip in euro zone economic sentiment in March is disappointing and fuels growth concerns, it looks unlikely that the ECB will trim interest rates further," he said, adding it was absolutely certain rates would be unchanged in April.

Capital Economics said the survey provided another reminder that the euro zone economy was broadly consistent with stagnation.

"Overall, not a big change from last month. But another dent in hopes that recent developments like the ECB's LTRO (long-term funding operations) and the Greek rescue package would help to facilitate a decent recovery in the euro zone economy," it said.

In terms of business morale alone, the Commission's monthly indicator fell to -0.30 from -0.16 against expectations of little change. Views on past and future production and on order books drove the decline, though export order book assessments rose.

EURO CORE STUMBLES

Stronger core euro zone countries Germany, the Netherlands and Finland experienced declining sentiment, along with Spain and Cyprus. There was no data for Ireland, but elsewhere in the 17-nation bloc confidence rose.

But the wide divergence between the core and periphery countries remained, with the latter facing the prospect of deep recessions.

Euro-wide sentiment in industry worsened markedly to -7.2 from -5.7, against expectations of a flat reading. That of service rose by more than expected to -0.3, albeit only due to an improved assessment of past business.

For consumers, sentiment picked up for a third consecutive month in line with expectations, mainly due to an increase in expectations about the general economy and an easing of concern about unemployment.

Joblessness rose to 10.7 percent in January, the highest rate since the launch of the currency area, and is expected to increase further after the euro zone economy contracted in the final three months of last year.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Rex Merrifield, John Stonestreet)