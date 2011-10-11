Slovakia on Tuesday became the only nation in the 17-nation European currency bloc still to vote for expanding the euro zone rescue mechanism.

The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) expansion must be approved by all euro zone national parliaments before it can come into law.

Here is a list of those countries which have already approved the EFSF expansion.

* APPROVED:

AUSTRIA

BELGIUM

CYPRUS

ESTONIA

FINLAND

FRANCE

GERMANY

GREECE

IRELAND

ITALY

LUXEMBOURG

MALTA

NETHERLANDS

PORTUGAL

SPAIN

SLOVENIA

* YET TO APPROVE:

SLOVAKIA:

-- Prime Minister Iveta Radicova put her government on the line on Tuesday by saying that the ballot that one of her junior ruling partners opposes, would also be a vote of confidence in the government.

-- The liberal Freedom and Solidarity Party (SaS) said on Tuesday it would abstain, forcing the government to rely on the opposition.

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit;