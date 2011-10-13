BRATISLAVA Slovakia's parliament approved a plan on Thursday to hold an early election on March 10, after the center-right cabinet collapsed in a confidence motion tied to a plan to strengthen the euro zone's rescue fund.

The decision to hold the polls meets the key demand of the leftist Smer party of former prime minister Robert Fico in exchange for its support for the expansion of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).

The confidence vote failed because a junior party in the four-party ruling coalition, the liberal Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), opposed the EFSF even at the cost of the break-up of the cabinet and the coalition.

Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will meet President Ivan Gasparovic on Friday to discuss further steps.

According to the constitution, the president should now dismiss the cabinet. He will then initiate talks among all political parties in parliament to agree on how to go forward.

Coalition parties did not reveal their future steps following the talks with Smer on Wednesday, but Fico said Smer, holding 62 of parliament's 150 seats, would stay in opposition until the election.

Following are possible scenarios of how the situation could develop:

RADICOVA STAYS ON

By law, Radicova's administration stays in power after resignation until a new government is formed.

If the president does not appoint a new cabinet, the current government could last the five months until the election. Radicova has however not said whether she is willing to stay in her post.

CENTER-RIGHT MINORITY GOVERNMENT

One solution would be for the three parties in the four-party coalition that supported expanding the EFSF -- Radicova's Slovak Democratic and Christian Union (SDKU) party, the Christian Democrats (KDH), and the centrist Most-Hid -- to stay in power, reshuffle the cabinet and rule until the early polls.

Together, those parties hold 56 seats. They would depend on support either from Smer or the SaS.

GOVERNMENT OF EXPERTS

Political parties could agree to support a government of experts, possibly run by a politically independent figure such as the current or former central bank governors.

This is however seen by political analysts as less likely than a minority government.

MINORITY GOVERNMENT, BACKED BY SMER

SDKU, KDH and Most-Hid would rely on Smer's support. This scenario is very unlikely as Fico and other senior party officials say they have no intention of joining the cabinet and will stay in opposition.

(Compiled by Jan Lopatka and Martin Santa; editing by Andrew Roche)