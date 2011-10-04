LUXEMBOURG The euro zone is on track to secure approval for modifications to its bailout fund by a summit on October 18, although Slovakia, one of three countries in the 17-country bloc yet to ratify the changes, remains an obstacle.

Slovakia's finance minister said on Monday its parliament will vote on extending the powers of the 440 billion euro European Financial Stability Fund (EFSF) next week, just days before European leaders meet in Brussels on October 17.

Opposition from a junior party in the governing coalition means the country of just five million people has not approved changes intended to give the EFSF more flexibility to tackle the crisis. Failure to do so could torpedo the ratification process.

"We expect to discuss and finally vote on this on Tuesday, October 11 and if not, then no later than on October 14, so we will have a final decision before the council," Finance Minister Ivan Miklos told reporters on the sidelines of a euro zone finance ministers' meeting in Luxembourg late on Monday.

If a compromise cannot be agreed with the Freedom and Solidarity party, which argues the bloc's second-poorest state should not have to bail out richer neighbors, Prime Minister Iveta Radicova may have to rely on opposition votes, which could bring down her government.

Austria's Finance Minister Maria Fekter said she was confident the Slovak government would get the changes approved and her German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble called on Slovak lawmakers to live up to their responsibility.

National leaders agreed on July 21 to give the EFSF the power to provide precautionary loans to countries at risk from financial market pressure and to buy sovereign bonds in the secondary market to help support struggling states.

The EFSF, set up in May last year and used to bail out Ireland and Portugal, will also be allowed to lend governments money to recapitalize banks, the same powers as will be given to the permanent European Stability Mechanism from mid-2013.

National parliaments, opposed to such wide-ranging changes to a fund that is underwritten by taxpayer guarantees, held up ratification in a number of countries, underlining Europe's problems with responding rapidly to the crisis.

Apart from Slovakia, only the Netherlands and Malta have still to approve the changes.

Malta's parliament is expected to give its approval in a vote on Wednesday, while Dutch lawmakers should do so on October 12, making full ratification possible just in time for the October 17/18 summit.

While most of the changes to the EFSF do not require the Dutch parliament's approval, the government wants parliament's imprimatur to shore up its political support.

In a widely watched parliamentary vote last week, Germany -- the bloc's paymaster and largest guarantor of the EFSF -- comfortably approved the changes and Austria followed.

Finance ministers are now considering how they can increase the firepower of the EFSF without increasing the guarantees that member states have to make.

One option is to turn the EFSF into a bank, so that it would be able to access European Central Bank funds, potentially giving it unlimited liquidity.

Another possibility is for the EFSF to guarantee a portion of any losses on sovereign bonds. For example, rather than buying Spanish bonds outright in the secondary market, it could guarantee the first 20 percent of any losses on Spanish debt. Under such a scheme, the EFSF's resources would stretch five times as far, giving it far greater leverage.

The growing prospect of a near-term default by Greece has stoked fears of a major banking crisis in Europe which would accelerate a global economic slowdown.

World stocks and the euro hit multi-month lows on Tuesday. [ID:nL5E7L40T8] after euro zone finance ministers said they were reviewing the scale of private sector involvement in a second bailout package for Athens and had agreed to delay payment of its next installment of aid until November.

(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Luke Baker and Catherine Evans)