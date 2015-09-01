A statue of Christopher Columbus with an extended hand is seen in front of a Spanish flag in central Madrid June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday that Spain's economic development showed that the euro zone was tackling its crisis well.

"Spain is the best example that we've done a lot of things quite right in Europe," Schaeuble said at a business conference in Berlin, adding that he was optimistic about Spain's future development as long as Madrid stuck to its reform policies.

Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said at the same event that Spain would have a budget deficit of less than 3 percent next year.

(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin)