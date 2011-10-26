BRUSSELS Euro zone leaders are unlikely to provide detailed figures on all the technical aspects of their crisis response package after their summit on Wednesday night, as these will be worked out in meetings afterwards, European Commission spokesman Olivier Bailly said.

"The European Council and the euro area leaders are politicians. They need to take political decisions. What is expected tonight from them is exactly that. There was technical work upstream (before the summit) and there probably will be technical work down downstream (after the summit)," Bailly said.

"The European Council is not there to detail all the figures about financial technicalities and all that," he told a regular news briefing.

Bailly said the agreement reached by euro zone leaders on Wednesday evening should be as credible as possible, giving the political message with as much detail as possible to restore confidence. Leaders will debate ways to boost the firepower of their bailout fund, a framework to recapitalize banks and a second financing package for Greece, which will include a greater than earlier agreed contribution from private banks.

Bailly would not say how much clarity could be expected on the size of private banks' contribution.

"There are discussions going on in parallel, all that will feed into the discussions tonight, on that basis they will decide what is suitable and possible to put in the conclusions," he said.

(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore, Christopher Le Coq and Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)