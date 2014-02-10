FRANKFURT The European Central Bank's flagship crisis-fighting tool has been severely blunted by the assertion of Germany's top court that it exceeded the ECB's mandate, the head of the German ZEW think tank said.

Germany's Constitutional Court will refer a complaint against the plan to the European Court of Justice but, in an apparent attempt to direct the ECJ's deliberations, said the scheme appeared to violate a ban on the ECB funding governments.

The court decision has left investors asking questions about the validity of the Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) program, which was announced by President Mario Draghi in September 2012 and has proved to be the decisive measure in calming the euro zone's debt crisis.

"I think its status has been weakened by this decision," ZEW chief Clemens Fuest told a Reuters Summit on the Euro Zone.

"I think it will be very hard for the OMT to come out of this unchanged. I can basically think of no scenario where this can happen," he said.

As yet unused, the OMT is widely credited with pulling the euro zone back from the brink. The plan would allow the ECB to make potentially unlimited sovereign bond buys on condition that the country concerned agreed to a European aid deal.

Fuest said one outcome now could be for the ECJ to add its own conditions, such as stressing that it must not be a substitute for restructuring government debt, and that it must not amount to fiscal transfers between countries.

However, he added that after the German court's intervention, ECB bond purchases of any nature now looked difficult. And the Karlsruhe-based court may well return to give its own verdict after the ECJ delivers a ruling.

"I think generally bond buying is now difficult territory, because however they do it people will say 'you are circumventing the OMT discussion'," he said.

Nonetheless, the risk of deflation facing the euro zone and turbulence from emerging markets buffeting the bloc's exporters means the ECB will likely have to take some kind of fresh policy action this year.

"I think it won't happen very quickly but it will happen this year," Fuest said, adding that another injection of LTRO cheap, long-term loans to banks could be a less controversial way to support the economy than buying government bonds.

GERMAN EXPOSURE

Turbulence in emerging markets risks slowing the euro zone recovery, and in particular affecting exporters in the bloc's biggest economy, Germany.

"With turmoil now in a number of emerging economies, things may get more difficult for the German export industry," said Fuest. "My expectation would be that if these difficulties of emerging economies continue, this will effect German exports."

He singled out the possibility of a sharp slowdown in China as the biggest worry for the euro zone.

"At the moment it doesn't look like that, but if something went wrong in China, the German economy would be hit very severely," he said.

Without a crisis in China, the German economy would likely grow by 1-1.5 percent this year, he predicted, somewhat lower than the 1.7 percent pencilled in by the Bundebank.

The ZEW's monthly survey of analyst and investor sentiment is running near its highest level in nearly eight years, and Fuest expected it to dip slightly on concerns about the impact of the emerging market turmoil.

"My feeling is that given that recovery in the U.S. is there but not very strong, given on what's going on in the emerging markets, I would expect that these indicators would come down a little bit," he said.

"There's not going to be anything like a strong recovery, it's subdued."

