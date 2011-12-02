BRUSSELS The European Banking Federation hopes EU leaders will take convincing decisions at a December 9 summit on moves towards a fiscal union, the federation's head Guido Ravoet said on Friday.

Ravoet also said he expected banks would first curb their trading activities, rather than credit to the economy, as they seek to achieve higher capital ratios to reassure investors they are sound enough to cope with the loss of value in their sovereign debt assets.

France and Germany are working on changes to the European Union treaty to force much closer fiscal policy integration among the 17 countries sharing the euro, including the possibility of suing those who break EU budget rules in the European Court of Justice.

"Whatever the solution, it must be convincing and reassure the financial markets - it is really necessary they are taken now and that they are convincing," said Ravoet, who is Secretary General of the Federation.

"What is in the pipeline is certainly good; we also think the solution is in more fiscal union and budgetary union, because that seems to be a prerequisite to a well governed monetary union, and in that sense we support that," Ravoet said.

"The solution is certainly not in less Europe but in more Europe," he said.

European banks are required to increase their Tier 1 capital ratios to 9 percent by June 2012 and there is concern among European policymakers that they will curb lending to households and businesses to meet the requirements in time, adding to contractionary pressures on the euro zone economy.

"There will be a shrinkage of the balance sheets of the banks, it is probably the only way to deal with the requirements in a timely manner," Ravoet said.

"But we are sure that the banks will deleverage not in their core business, I am talking about the universal banks, certainly not in retail and lending to corporate, but more in the wholesale sector," he added.

"Banks will do their utmost to keep that business of lending to the economy, because that is the core business of the bank, and probably also the most stable one, but there are no miracles, they will have to deleverage somewhere and it will certainly be more in the trading activities."

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)