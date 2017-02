German Chancellor Angela Merkel prepares to vote at the session of the Bundestag lower house of parliament in Berlin, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

WASHINGTON The White House said on Thursday that it supports actions that European leaders have taken on their debt problems and urged them to continue.

"We are very close allies with our European friends and work with them very closely in discussing these matters and... have urged them in our consultations at all levels to take direct, foreceful action to deal with it," White House spokesman Jay Carney said.

(Editing by Eric Walsh)