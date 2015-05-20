Slide in U.S. infrastructure stocks sign of 'Trump trade' weakness
NEW YORK If the swoon this week in financials was one sign of the Trump trade running out of fuel, recent weakness in transportation and infrastructure shares is another.
BERLIN Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, who has clashed with Germany's Wolfgang Schaeuble repeatedly over negotiations on his country's debt and economic reforms, has told a German weekly that Schaeuble makes mistakes in his analysis of Greece.
The left-wing economist, asked by Die Zeit in excerpts of an interview to be published on Thursday whether the conservative finance German minister commits such mistakes, answered: "Yes, he does."
"It is frustrating that we are not able to speak with each other in a context where arguments count more than relative power," said Varoufakis.
NEW YORK If the U.S. healthcare legislation overhaul is not passed, or is postponed, it will put "a lot of doubt" on the "Trump trades," which include higher U.S. equities and bond yields, DoubleLine Capital Chief Executive Jeffrey Gundlach said on Wednesday.