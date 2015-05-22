RIGA Greece and its international creditors can soon reach an agreement on funding in exchange for reforms, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told reporters on Friday.

Greece is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund and the euro zone what reforms it must implement to get more loans as the debt-ridden country is quickly running out of cash and may not have enough to repay maturing loans on June 5.

Tsipras met German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande on Thursday evening in Riga on the sidelines of an Eastern Partnership summit.

"I want to inform you that the discussion was very constructive, in a very good and friendly atmosphere. So I'm optimistic that we can soon reach a long-term, sustainable and viable solution without the mistakes of the past and Greece will soon come back with cohesion and growth. This is the issue to come back to growth. So I am very optimistic," he told reporters.

