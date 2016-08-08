Allianz targets Australia's QBE with informal bid: sources
SYDNEY/FRANKFURT Germany's Allianz has made an informal takeover approach to QBE Insurance , Australia's biggest insurer, but has not named a price, sources told Reuters on Monday.
Financial services firm TIAA said on Monday it would buy U.S. online lender EverBank Financial Corp for about $2.5 billion to expand its banking services.
EverBank shares rose 3 percent to close at $19.20, below the cash offer price of $19.50 per share.
The offer is at a premium of more than 8 percent from the stock's close on Aug. 2, a day before Reuters reported that TIAA was in advanced talks to acquire EverBank to expand its internet banking services.
TIAA was founded in 1918 by American tycoon and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie's Carnegie Foundation to serve employees of not-for-profit organizations in the academic, research, medical and cultural fields.
The combined company will be based in Jacksonville, Florida, where EverBank is headquartered, TIAA said on Monday.
Lazard and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are TIAA's financial advisers, while UBS Investment Bank advised EverBank.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Kirti Pandey)
SYDNEY/FRANKFURT Germany's Allianz has made an informal takeover approach to QBE Insurance , Australia's biggest insurer, but has not named a price, sources told Reuters on Monday.
Keysight Technologies Inc , a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said on Monday it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion in cash in a bid to increase its software and security portfolio.
SAO PAULO A growing number of large Brazilian companies will seek protection from creditors in 2017, hitting a record for a third straight year due to a harsh recession and tight credit conditions, bankers and lawyers said on Monday.