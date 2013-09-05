NEW YORK Evercore Partners Inc (EVR.N) said on Thursday it had appointed Matthew McAskin, most recently the co-head of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (GS.N) healthcare services investment banking, as a senior managing director in its healthcare group.

"Evercore has made a tremendous commitment to building a leading healthcare advisory business and I look forward to being a part of that effort," McAskin said in a statement issued by Evercore.

McAskin's investment banking experience spans 17 years at Goldman and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N). He has advised on a number of deals in the hospital, managed care, healthcare technology and physician services sectors, Evercore said.

He joins a healthcare banking investment team at Evercore that includes Francois Maisonrouge, John Honts and Sean Murphy.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)