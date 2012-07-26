Evercore Partners Inc's (EVR.N) second-quarter adjusted profit beat Wall Street estimates as the boutique investment bank closed more deals in the quarter, despite a weak merger market.

Evercore has gained from the exodus of talented bankers with their smartphones filled with deal-making contacts as large investment banks continue to cut jobs.

"Practically, every time I look, I see they've hired another banker, and that's why they can post these profits because they've hired the rain-makers," Morningstar analyst Michael Wong said.

Roger Altman, the bank's founder and former U.S. deputy treasury secretary, said Evercore would add three additional senior managing directors in the next three months.

Chief Executive Ralph Schlosstein said on a post-earnings conference call that senior bankers were calling Evercore for jobs, a "fairly unique change" for the company.

Although mergers and acquisitions activity fell 25 percent worldwide in the first half of 2012, the boutique investment bank grew its profit.

"It's impressive that our investment banking revenue for the first half of 2012 grew 23 percent, while the global, dollar volume of completed transactions fell," Executive Chairman Altman said in a statement.

"That signifies Evercore continues to grow and gain market share."

Boutique firms such as Evercore, Greenhill & Co (GHL.N) and Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N) have been luring business away from bigger banks, arguing they offer advice that is not tainted by an interest in winning financing business.

Evercore has also been reducing its dependence on the U.S. merger market with its global expansion, opening its first office in Canada.

BESTS BIGGER BANKS

While the bulge-bracket investment banks such as Goldman Sachs (GS.N) posted a drop in investment banking revenue in the quarter, Evercore bucked the trend.

The bank posted adjusted net income of $21.18 million, or 49 cents per share, for the second quarter, up from $17.8 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue grew 22 percent to $172.5 million.

Analysts on average expected the firm to earn 48 cents a share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Evercore also did better than Greenhill, whose profit fell 90 percent, and Lazard, whose profit for the quarter halved.

"If you see our results, compared with some of the other firms, we look pretty good," Evercore CEO Schlosstein said on the analyst call.

In the quarter, the firm earned advisory fees in excess of $1 million from 30 transactions and said it's backlog remains strong.

"Even if things get worse and some deals fail to close this year, they will close early 2013. They will book the revenue eventually," Keefe, Bruyette and Woods analyst Joel Jeffrey said.

Shares of the New York-based company, which have fallen more than 21 percent so far this year, were up 2 percent at $21.34 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

(This story has corrected paragraph five to attribute quote to CEO, not CFO)

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane, Rodney Joyce and Anil D'Silva)