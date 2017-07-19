Chinese Estates Holdings buys 5 percent in Evergrande for $1 billion

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong developer Chinese Estates Holdings (0127.HK) said on Wednesday it had accumulated 5 percent shares of China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) since April in the open market, for a total consideration of HK$8.1 billion ($1.04 billion).

Shares in Evergrande rallied to a record high last month, as the country's top property developer unveiled a plan to redeem all of its perpetual bonds to lower leverage and interest costs ahead of an imminent backdoor listing for most of its real estate assets in mainland China.

Chinese Estates is optimistic about China Evergrande's overall prospect, the company said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the Hong Kong developer said it would record a HK$2.3 billion gain from sale of Shengjing Bank (2066.HK) shares - which it bought from Evergrande last May - in the first half, and a HK$1.2 billion fair value gain from its stake in Evergrande.

Chinese Estates and Evergrande have had long records of doing deals together.

In late 2015, Evergrande bought an office building in Hong Kong from Chinese Estates for HK$12.5 billion at a record price.

Earlier this year, Chinese Estates' major shareholders bought bonds worth $1 billion issued by Evergrande at a high interest rate of 9.5 percent, market sources said.