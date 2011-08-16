LONDON Canadian investment bank and brokerage firm Canaccord Financial Inc (CF.TO) on Tuesday said it has held preliminary takeover talks with Evolution (EVG.L), pushing the British investment bank's shares up 10 percent.

Canaccord's interest comes on the back of South African financial group Investec's (INLJ.J) bid approach for Evolution on August 4, marking continued consolidation in an industry weakened by a slump in financial markets.

"CF's interest is subject to... obtaining a unanimous recommendation from the Evolution Board and the satisfactory completion of due diligence," a Canaccord company statement read.

Earlier this month Canaccord posted weaker than expected first-quarter results, blaming deteriorating market conditions, particularly in the U.K., for the earnings miss.

Shares in Evolution were up 10.3 percent to 91.5 pence at 6:27 a.m. EDT on Tuesday in London, valuing the firm at around 200 million pounds ($344.5 million).

($1 = 0.610 British Pounds)

