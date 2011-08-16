Amazon shares dip as cloud revenue misses Street; analysts still upbeat
Amazon.com Inc's shares fell as much as 4.2 percent on Friday after the company missed Wall Street targets for its closely watched cloud computing business.
LONDON Canadian investment bank and brokerage firm Canaccord Financial Inc (CF.TO) on Tuesday said it has held preliminary takeover talks with Evolution (EVG.L), pushing the British investment bank's shares up 10 percent.
Canaccord's interest comes on the back of South African financial group Investec's (INLJ.J) bid approach for Evolution on August 4, marking continued consolidation in an industry weakened by a slump in financial markets.
"CF's interest is subject to... obtaining a unanimous recommendation from the Evolution Board and the satisfactory completion of due diligence," a Canaccord company statement read.
Earlier this month Canaccord posted weaker than expected first-quarter results, blaming deteriorating market conditions, particularly in the U.K., for the earnings miss.
Shares in Evolution were up 10.3 percent to 91.5 pence at 6:27 a.m. EDT on Tuesday in London, valuing the firm at around 200 million pounds ($344.5 million).
($1 = 0.610 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Adveith Nair; Editing by Neil Maidment)
TOKYO Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd on Friday said it would need to rethink its operations in Mexico if the United States, its biggest market, raised tariffs on imports from the country as proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.