Saudi Aramco to list locally and abroad in second half of 2018: CEO
MANAMA Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday.
BERLIN Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings TEM.UL will take a stake in Evonik Industries RAGES.UL, two sources close to one of the German company's owners told Reuters.
Temasek will spend more than 600 million euros ($779 million) for 5 percent of the Essen-based chemicals company, which is preparing for a stock market share listing, the sources said on condition that they not be identified.
German magazine Wirtschaftswoche reported on Saturday that Temasek and Evonik had agreed the sale.
A spokesman for Temasek declined to confirm the deal.
The RAG trust, which owns 75 percent of Evonik, and buyout firm CVC Capital Partners CVC.UL, owner of the rest, said last month that they had placed a small stake with institutional investors as a prelude to an initial public offering (IPO).
Sources close to the matter said that the listing could value the company at 14 billion euros. Stock market trading of Evonik shares is planned for late April.
Evonik, RAG and CVC all declined to comment on whether a sale to Temasek had been agreed. ($1 = 0.7703 euros)
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Alexander Huebner and John O'Callaghan.; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and David Goodman)
LONDON A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.
DUBLIN Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group [ARDGR.UL] launched a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) late on Monday, as it sought to raise as much as $370 million by floating around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.