MOSCOW Shares in Russia's Evraz (EVRE.L) rose almost 4 percent on its first day of trading on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange, as the steelmaker part-owned by tycoon Roman Abramovich came a step closer to the prestigious FTSE 100.

Evraz is among a string of Russian companies seeking a higher international profile, greater liquidity, a broader shareholder base and better long-term access to capital markets via a London listing and inclusion in its blue-chip index.

That trend has led to concern from investors that it is too easy for companies with low free floats and hazy corporate governance standards to enter the index, and has prompted FTSE Group to look at tightening its requirements.

Polymetal PMTL.MM (POLYP.L) started trading a week ago and Polyus Gold (PLZL.MM) recently announced plans for a London listing.

The introduction of the three Russian miners would further increase the influence of resource stocks in the FTSE 100. They would also be the first Russian companies to enter the FTSE 100.

Russian potash miner Uralkali (URKA.MM) is in addition considering a full stock market listing in London next year.

Evraz's shares officially opened on Monday at 320 pence, and were up 3.6 percent at 331.5 pence by 0940 GMT, valuing the company at about 4.4 billion pounds ($7 billion). The European index of basic resources stocks .SXPP was down 1.6 percent.

Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich owns a 35.32 percent stake in the company, according to its press release, now valued at 1.55 billion pounds.

Abramovich, who according to Forbes magazine has a fortune of $13.4 billion, is embroiled in a $6 billion London court battle with fellow Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky, who accuses his former protege of intimidating him into selling shares in oil company Sibneft for a fraction of their value.

MORE RISKY

VTB Capital analyst Igor Lebedinets said he expects Evraz's shares to rise in the short term after a period of underperformance, partly connected with the passing of the dividend payment date, but warned that the rally may not be sustained.

"Evraz looks more risky versus its peers due to its high level of debt. It doesn't deserve a premium in these turbulent times when leverage matters," he said.

Evraz reported net debt of $6.04 billion in half year results released last month, down 15 percent from the end of 2010.

That figure is 2.1 times the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the last 12 months, VTB said, compared to 1 and 0.7 times at Russian peers Severstal (CHMF.MM) and NLMK (NLMKq.L) respectively.

Evraz also recently scrapped its proposed sale of a 40 percent stake in coal miner Raspadskaya (RASP.MM) due to market volatility, a move that could have helped deleverage the company.

The company declared its first interim dividend since the financial crisis alongside a special payout of $402 million last month. The record date after which new shareholders were not entitled to receive the dividend was October 28.

The company's exchange offer received acceptances from 98 percent of shareholders, the company said in a statement earlier on Monday.

The company is moving its Luxembourg domicile to the UK.

Evraz, which previously had a listing of global depositary receipts in London, said on October 17 it would offer to switch these in to shares in the newly UK incorporated company. Under the swap shareholders would receive nine new shares in Evraz for each existing share they owned.

Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse are acting as joint sponsors to Evraz.

($1 = 0.624 British Pounds)

(Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Jon Loades-Carter)