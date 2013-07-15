South Korea fines Novartis over kickbacks
SEOUL South Korea fined Swiss drugmaker Novartis 200 million won ($174,936.80) for paying kickbacks to doctors in exchange for recommending the company's drugs, its drug ministry said on Thursday.
TEL AVIV Exalenz Bioscience, a developer of diagnostic systems that use a patient's breath to detect gastrointestinal and liver conditions, launched BreathID Hp, a next generation device in the company's BreathID product line.
U.S.-Israeli Exalenz said on Monday BreathID Hp offers a specific, non-invasive test for H. pylori.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, approximately two thirds of the world's population is infected with H. pylori, which is often undiagnosed and untreated. It is the leading cause of peptic ulcers and is known to increase the risk of gastric cancer.
Exalenz also said it has formed in the United States a new direct sales and clinical support organization, designed to better address customer needs.
BreathID Hp is a compact system that can fit on a small table or countertop and is compatible with electronic medical records (EMR).
The test takes 10-15 minutes to complete and deliver results, enabling the physician to immediately prescribe treatment if necessary. The system can also be used to test if the H. pylori bacteria has been eradicated.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)
Facebook plans to use artificial intelligence and update its tools and services to help prevent suicides among its users.
LILLE, France French authorities reported a possible outbreak of bird flu on a poultry farm in the far north of the country on Wednesday, which could mark a spreading of the disease beyond the southwest foie gras producing region where millions of birds have been culled.