NEW YORK Low volatility and weakened investor confidence have contributed to a steep drop in equity trading volumes in August that is likely to weigh on the profits of U.S. exchanges and retail brokerages.

The "severe" August slowdown led Sandler O'Neill analyst Richard Repetto to cut his forecasts for NYSE Euronext NYX.N, CME Group (CME.O), IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) (ICE.N) and Nasdaq OMX Group (NDAQ.O).

Markets "have remained calm in August for the first time in years," Repetto said in a note to clients on Wednesday.

With three sessions left, average daily composite volume for equities in August is 5.54 billion shares, a drop of about 48 percent from the 10.56 billion shares traded daily on average during August 2011.

Last August, volatility spiked on concerns over Europe's debt crisis and the downgrading of the U.S. credit rating, leading to a big increase in trading as investors tried to keep up with wild market swings. TD Ameritrade AMTD.N, the No. 1 U.S. retail brokerage by trading volume, notched three of its four busiest trading days ever during the month.

By contrast, S&P 500 realized volatility has fallen to record lows this August, which has been the slowest trading month so far this year.

"It doesn't bode well for many capital markets businesses," said Alex Kramm, an analyst at UBS.

"Retail investors have been more shell-shocked than they historically have been and the risk-taking appetite has come down," he added.

Failed market rallies, soft economic data and high-profile events like the botched Facebook initial public offering in May and the trading glitch that nearly sank Knight Capital Group in August, have kept many retail investors on the sidelines.

On the brokerage side, TD Ameritrade should be affected most by the slowdown, followed by E*Trade Financial Corp (ETFC.O) and Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N), said BMO Capital Markets analyst David Chiaverini.

"However, we expect a pickup in trading activity in September as traders get back to their desks from vacations and election season ramps up," he said.

Trading represents about 40 percent of annual revenue at TD Ameritrade, 20 percent at Schwab and nearly 30 percent at E*Trade Financial (ETFC.O).

EXCHANGE FORECASTS CUT

U.S. equity volumes, at levels not seen since at least 2004, along with even softer European volumes, prompted Repetto to cut his third-quarter forecast for New York Stock Exchange parent NYSE by 6 cents to 43 cents a share. He cut his full-year forecast for the trans-Atlantic exchange operator by 12 cents to $1.86, and his 2013 forecast by 19 cents to $2.39.

At CME, the biggest U.S. futures market operator, August-to-date average daily volume, excluding the seasonally slow month of December, is the lowest since July 2009, Repetto said.

Repetto cut his forecasts for CME by 5 cents to 70 cents a share for the quarter, by 8 cents to $3.16 for the year, and by 16 cents to $3.44 for 2013.

Sandler O'Neill's earnings forecasts for ICE were lowered by 13 cents to $1.81 per share for the quarter, by 17 cents to $7.64 for the year, and by 14 cents to $8.50 for 2013. Average daily volumes at ICE futures are down 11.5 percent month-over-month and 17.6 percent from August 2011.

Repetto trimmed his earnings per share for Nasdaq by 1 cent to 60 cents for the quarter, by 2 cents to $2.48 for the year, and by 5 cents to $2.85 for 2013. August volumes for Nasdaq's consolidated matched U.S. shares were at their lowest monthly average in nearly seven years, offsetting strength in equity options.

Exchange shares are likely to be under pressure in the near term as analyst estimates are revised lower, both Repetto and Kramm said.

Shares of NYSE rose 0.4 percent to $25.12 on Wednesday. Nasdaq was down 0.4 percent at $23, ICE was down 0.8 percent at $137.26, and CME was up 0.7 percent at $54.42.

(Reporting By John McCrank; Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Tim Dobbyn and Steve Orlofsky)