Nasdaq OMX Group chief Bob Greifeld has no interest in buying the bits of business that Deutsche Boerse AG and NYSE Euronext spin off to win approval for their merger, he said on Wednesday.

Greifeld, who earlier this year dropped a bid to buy the operator of the Big Board in the face of U.S. antitrust concerns, said he would only be interested in an acquisition if NYSE spun off its London-based futures exchange, Liffe.

To allay antitrust concerns from European regulators, NYSE and Deutsche Boerse may spin off parts of their derivatives arms to create a competitor, but are stopping short of spinning off Liffe or Deutsche Boerse's futures exchange, Eurex.

"In terms of the remedies that were proposed, and assets for sale, we have little or no interest," Greifeld said at a Goldman Sachs conference on financial services. "To the extent that Liffe would be for sale, we would be interested."

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Derek Caney)