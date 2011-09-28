TALLAHASSEE, Fla Florida on Wednesday executed a man convicted of killing a Coral Gables police officer in 1978, the first inmate put to death since the state changed its lethal injection procedure.

Manuel Valle, 61, was pronounced dead by Department of Corrections officials at 7:14 p.m. local time, shortly after being administered a series of lethal drugs at Florida State Prison near Starke.

Valle, who spent 30 years on Florida's death row, was the first inmate executed since Republican Governor Rick Scott took office in January.

The Cuban-born Valle was 27 when he shot and killed Coral Gables Officer Louis Pena after being pulled over for running a red light in a stolen car in April 1978.

