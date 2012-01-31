ATLANTA A judge halted the execution on Tuesday of a man who had been due to be put to death in Georgia for terrorizing and murdering a woman and her 3-year-old daughter during a 2001 home invasion after molesting the toddler, a corrections spokeswoman said.

Nicholas Cody Tate, 32, had been due to be put to death by lethal injection after pleading guilty to the murders of Chrissie Williams, 26, and her daughter, Katelyn, during a robbery that turned into mayhem.

