SALMON, Idaho Lawyers for an Idaho man sentenced to death for the slayings of two women in the 1980s asked a federal appeals court on Tuesday to stay his execution, which if carried out on Friday as planned would be the state's first in 17 years.

Attorneys for Paul Ezra Rhoades, 53, asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overrule a federal judge who refused on Monday to grant a reprieve while the courts weighed Rhoades' legal challenge to Idaho's execution procedures.

They argued that U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald Bush had erred in ignoring evidence that Idaho had failed to independently check the credentials or experience of the team assigned to put Rhoades to death by lethal injection at a state prison in Boise.

The petition said Rhoades could experience "excruciating pain and suffering" if a mishap were to occur when he is injected with an anesthetic to render him unconscious and two other drugs to paralyze him and stop his heart.

In his ruling on Monday, Bush sided with attorneys for Idaho in finding that the state Correction Department had provided ample safeguards against serious harm to Rhoades in the form of severe pain.

A state parole panel last week denied Rhoades' request for a clemency hearing. In Idaho, condemned prisoners can be granted clemency by the governor if recommended by the panel.

In a recent statement, Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter said Rhoades had taken "full and unfettered advantage of his right to due process for more than two decades" and that the law required that Rhoades be held accountable for his actions.

The U.S. Supreme Court last month declined to review Rhoades' appeal of the two separate murder convictions for which he was condemned, setting the stage for him to become the first person put to death in Idaho since 1994.

ABDUCTED TEACHER FROM PARKING LOT

A jury found Rhoades guilty in 1988 of first-degree murder, kidnapping and rape in the death of Susan Michelbacher, a 34-year-old school teacher abducted from a supermarket parking lot in Idaho Falls.

The same year, a separate jury convicted Rhoades of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the shooting death of Stacy Baldwin, 21, a convenience store clerk in Blackfoot. Rhoades drove Baldwin to a secluded area and shot her when she resisted his attack and tried to flee, legal records show.

Rhoades was sentenced to death in both cases. He was also sentenced to life in prison for the 1987 slaying of an Idaho man, Nolan Haddon.

Rhoades is to be administered the first of three drugs in the lethal-injection process at 8 a.m. on Friday, and was expected to be pronounced dead 21 to 25 minutes later, Correction Department Director Brent Reinke said.

Reinke said Rhoades would be given mild sedatives Thursday evening after his last meal.

He said the execution team -- which has been rehearsing for three weeks -- would not administer the last two chemicals until Rhoades was clearly unconscious.

Officials will check eyelashes, breathing, pulse and "there will be a pinch involved," Reinke told Reuters.

Rhoades has been allowed visits from a spiritual adviser and from his mother and sister, he said.

The bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise has asked Catholics in Idaho to petition for clemency for Rhoades, according to a statement on the diocesan website. Capital punishment opponents plan a vigil on Wednesday outside the Idaho Maximum Security Institution.

