COLUMBUS, Ohio An Ohio man who killed his three sons after his wife served him with divorce papers was executed on Tuesday, becoming the first person put to death in the state since it revised death penalty procedures in September.

Reginald Brooks was convicted of shooting to death each of his three sons, aged 11, 15 and 17, while they were in their beds in East Cleveland in 1982. His wife had served him with divorce papers two days before the killings.

Final appeals were "exhausted" on Tuesday morning, said Rob Nichols, spokesman for Governor John Kasich. Brooks died at 2:04 p.m., according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

Defense lawyers have argued that Brooks, who spent nearly three decades on death row, was a paranoid schizophrenic and suffered from mental illness before he killed his sons. He was denied clemency by both the Ohio Parole Board and Kasich.

Brooks, 66, was the oldest person put to death since Ohio resumed executions in 1999, according to Carlo LoParo, spokesman for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

For his last meal on Monday evening, Brooks had requested lasagna, garlic bread, ice cream, chocolate cake and root beer, along with almonds, beef jerky and caramel candy, LoParo said.

Brooks was the first person put to death in Ohio since a federal judge delayed the execution of Kenneth Smith in July, and his execution comes after the state issued revised execution procedures in September that it said addressed the judge's concerns.

Brooks had claimed that Ohio had made only cosmetic changes and that its death penalty practices may have worsened in the last few months.

With Brooks' execution, Ohio has executed five men in 2011, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. The execution brings to 40 the number of people put to death in the United States so far this year.

Oba Chandler, 65, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection later on Tuesday in Florida for killing a woman and her two daughters who stopped him to ask for directions after visiting Disney World.

(Writing and reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Additional reporting by Jim Leckrone and Jo Ingles, Editing by Greg McCune and Cynthia Johnston)