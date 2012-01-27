Texas executed convicted murderer Rodrigo Hernandez by lethal injection on Thursday, administering the ultimate punishment to a man who had been paroled for an assault in Michigan when his DNA linked him to a years-old murder in San Antonio.

Hernandez was convicted of sexually assaulting and strangling Susan Verstegen, 38, in 1994, leaving her body in a San Antonio trash can.

His execution, carried out at a prison in Huntsville, was the second in the United States this year. Oklahoma executed Gary Welch on January 5 for the stabbing death of Robert Dean Hardcastle during a drug dispute in 1994.

