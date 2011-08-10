AUSTIN, Texas A man convicted of killing two gang rivals shortly after serving time for another homicide is scheduled to be executed in Texas on Wednesday evening by lethal injection.

Martin Robles, 33, and another man entered a home in Corpus Christi on November 12, 2002, and used a gun to kill John Commisky and Jesus "Chuy" Gonzalez, both 19, as they slept, according to a report by the Texas Attorney General's Office.

The report said the men were shot from less than three feet away. Gonzalez was shot at least 15 times, mostly in the head, while Commisky was shot 14 times, mostly in the back, according to the AG.

A witness in the house recognized Robles when he removed his mask as he got into a car to drive away, the report said.

His accomplice, Joe David Padron, was tried separately and sentenced to life in prison.

Two inmates testified that Robles said he'd killed the men, including one inmate who said Robles told him Padron hadn't pulled the trigger.

Robles had a long criminal record at the time of the shooting, including an extensive juvenile record and disciplinary issues while he was serving time in prison for a killing he committed at age 17.

In an internet posting from 2004, Robles referred to himself as a gang member "with tattoos, bullet wounds, scars and a pretty smile" who had been wrongly convicted because "gang members don't win."

"I like to fight, shoot dice, and explore the club scene," he wrote. "I like drinking on occasion and love sex. I've been incarcerated most of my adult life, so there's lots of things I've never experienced but I regret nothing."

At the time of the killings, Robles had been out of prison for about a year after serving six years in the shooting death of Felipe Quiroz, 21, in Corpus Christi. Police said that shooting happened after an argument between Quiroz, Robles and other gang members.

Robles is scheduled to be executed after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Texas has executed more than four times as many people as any other state since the death penalty was reinstated in the United States in 1976, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

Robles would be the 9th inmate executed in Texas this year. Five more executions are scheduled in Texas for September. So far in 2011, 30 people have been put to death in the United States.

(Reporting by Karen Brooks. Editing by Peter Bohan)