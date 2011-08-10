AUSTIN, Texas Texas on Wednesday executed a man for killing two gang rivals in a shooting that happened shortly after he had served time for another homicide.

Martin Robles, 33, and another man entered a home in Corpus Christi on November 12, 2002, and used a gun to kill John Commisky and Jesus "Chuy" Gonzalez, both 19, as they slept, according to a report by the Texas Attorney General's Office.

Robles was given a lethal injection of drugs and pronounced dead at 6:21 p.m. local time, said Jason Clark, a Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman.

Robles requested no visitors on his side, and no one showed up to witness the execution on behalf of the victims, Clark said.

His last words were, "I love you, Israel," according to Clark, who said he did not know what that meant or who Israel might be.

Robles did not request a last meal, officials said.

Robles was the 31st person executed in the United States this year and the ninth executed in Texas, the most active state in the nation for executing prisoners.

Five more executions are scheduled in Texas for September.

The AG's report said that on the night of the killing, Gonzalez was shot at least 15 times, mostly in the head, while Commisky was shot 14 times, mostly in the back.

A witness in the house recognized Robles when he removed his mask as he got into a car to drive away, the report said.

His accomplice, Joe David Padron, was tried separately and sentenced to life in prison.

Two inmates testified that Robles said he had killed the men, including one inmate who said Robles told him Padron had not pulled the trigger.

Robles had a long criminal record at the time of the shooting, including an extensive juvenile record and disciplinary issues while he was serving time in prison for a killing he committed at age 17.

In an Internet posting from 2004, Robles referred to himself as a gang member "with tattoos, bullet wounds, scars and a pretty smile" who had been wrongly convicted because "gang members don't win."

"I like to fight, shoot dice, and explore the club scene," he wrote. "I like drinking on occasion and love sex. I've been incarcerated most of my adult life, so there's lots of things I've never experienced but I regret nothing."

At the time of the killings, Robles had been out of prison for about a year after serving six years in the shooting death of Felipe Quiroz, 21, in Corpus Christi. Police said that shooting happened after an argument between Quiroz, Robles and other gang members.

(Reporting by Karen Brooks; Editing by Greg McCune)