AUSTIN, Texas Texas on Tuesday executed a man who was convicted for being involved in the slayings of two people in north Texas, even though there were doubts whether he was the killer.

Steven Michael Woods, 31, was convicted using a Texas law that allows a defendant to be put to death for a murder someone else may have committed.

Woods was given a lethal injection of drugs and pronounced dead at 6:22 p.m. local time, said Michelle Lyons, a Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman.

