A federal judge stayed the scheduled Ohio execution of convicted killer Charles Lorraine on Wednesday, ruling that the state had failed to follow agreed-on reforms for applying the death penalty.

Judge Gregory Frost granted Lorraine, 45, a temporary delay in the execution scheduled for January 18, citing the state's failure to follow through on changes it has made to its execution process after nearly eight years of inmate challenges.

"This is frustrating to the Court because no judge is a micro-manager of executions and no judge wants to find himself mired in ongoing litigation in which he must continually babysit the parties," Frost wrote in a 23-page ruling.

Lorraine was sentenced to death for the stabbing murders of Raymond and Doris Montgomery at their Warren, Ohio, home in 1986, after which diamonds, a small amount of cash and their car were taken.

