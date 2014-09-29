WASHINGTON Exelis Inc XLS.N on Monday said the spinoff of its lower-margin government services business into a separate firm, Vectrus Inc (VEC.N), would leave it with a more balanced portfolio, and should position it to outperform the overall defense budget in coming years.

Dave Melcher, chief executive of Exelis, told Reuters he expected the company's revenues to be at least flat in 2015 despite a projected 4 percent drop in the base U.S. defense budget, but "a little growth" was also possible.

Vectrus begins trading as a separate entity on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Melcher, a retired Army officer, said he did not expect the U.S. war against Syria to lead to large revenue increases for his company or the overall defense industry, but said the crisis was triggering increasing discussions in Congress about whether mandatory spending cuts known as "sequestration" had cut too far into the U.S. military's readiness for battle.

"I don't think there's going to be a big windfall," he said. "But that will depend on how this goes, and how protracted of a campaign it is." He said the U.S. military was feeling "a lot of strain and a lot of stress" but efforts to repeal $1 trillion in U.S. defense cuts would depend on the overall deficit picture.

U.S. lawmakers on Sunday stepped up calls for congressional authorization of President Barack Obama's war against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria, amid signs the United States and its allies face a long and difficult fight.

After the spinoff of Vectrus, half of Exelis's revenues will come from Pentagon orders, down from 70 percent, and about 75 percent of revenues will come from the company's four strategic growth areas, critical networks, intelligence and surveillance, electronic warfare and composite air structures, up from about 50 percent before the spinoff, Melcher said.

The company will also work more closely with the U.S. Air Force and Navy, two services that have fared better in recent defense spending cuts, than the Army, which has cut procurement back sharply to protect the readiness of its forces.

Melcher said he was upbeat that Exelis was making progress on two projects that have seen problems in recent years: the company has delivered the long-delayed payload for a Global Positioning Satellite being built by Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), and hopes to work out a plan for a new system being developed for the MQ-4C Triton unmanned drone that Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) is developing for the Navy.

The company has lost some incentive and award fees due to delays, but the overall financial impact has not been "huge," given that both programs are under so-called "cost-plus" contracts, rather than fixed-price contracts, Melcher said.

